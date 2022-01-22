Crowd celebrates first anniversary of UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

MADISON (WKOW) -- A rally was held at the Wisconsin Capitol Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
The treaty is the first to ever make nuclear weapons illegal, but several countries with the weapons, including the United States, haven't ratified it.
Racheal Wilson, a member of the Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign, was at the rally Saturday. She said she supports the treaty for a number of reasons, including nuclear weapons' potential danger.
"Nuclear weapons should be illegal because of their destructive capacity," Wilson said. "They can destroy humanity many times over."
Wilson also said that she supports the treaty because of nuclear weapons' high price tag.
"We believe that [the money spent on nuclear weapons] should be used for much better purposes. For education, housing, food access, for all of the critical needs that our communities need," Wilson said.
Saturday's rally included signs, speeches by community leaders and conversations about nuclear weapons.
It ended with an opportunity for people to ring a bell provided by Veterans for Peace Milwaukee.