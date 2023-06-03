Crowds attend annual Festa Italia

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — Pasta lovers are having a fantastic time at the annual Festa Italia this weekend.
The three-day celebration of family, food and fun is presented by the Italian Workmen's Club. The event celebrates Italian culture and features various Italian foods and desserts, cultural exhibits, live music, Italian folk dancing, cooking demonstrations and much more.
27 Storm Track Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier had the honor of judging the pasta eating contest!
"It's celebrating the wonderful food spaghetti. They didn't have any meatballs, but spaghetti," said Charmaine Pellitteri, Miss Festa Italia 2020. "Wonderful food at the pasta tent!"
Festa Italia continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.
Admission is $5.00, which includes access to all entertainment offerings. Children 12 & under attend for free.