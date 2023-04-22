Crowds attend Oregon Earth Day Festival

OREGON (WKOW) -- Crowds in Oregon celebrated our planet for all its gifts with their annual Oregon Earth Day Festival Saturday.
The festival was held at St. John's Lutheran Church.
It included everything from speakers, to electric and hybrid vehicle demonstrations, to vendors who shared tips on reducing, reusing and recycling.
Alan Lukazewski was one of about a hundred people who took part in the festival. He hopes it brings about change and optimism.
"By bringing people together in community, we're hoping to leave here today with an understanding that maybe we can spend more time together in community to solve some of these problems locally, to be able to more importantly, give hope to future generations," Lukazewski said.
27 Storm Track Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was at the festival and gave an Earth Day Presentation.