Crowds attend Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Dells saw its fair share of people this weekend at the Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival.

The three day festival includes live entertainment, arts and crafts and an antique flea market.

Margaret Engstrom is a longtime vendor who enjoys the comradery, business and joy the festival brings.

"I've been here for about 20 years, and I started with rummage and I worked my way up to antiques," Engstrom said. "It is a good money maker for a lot of dealers."

More on the history of the festival can be found on the Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival website.