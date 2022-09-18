Crowds attend Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Dells saw its fair share of people this weekend at the Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival.
The three day festival includes live entertainment, arts and crafts and an antique flea market.
Margaret Engstrom is a longtime vendor who enjoys the comradery, business and joy the festival brings.
"I've been here for about 20 years, and I started with rummage and I worked my way up to antiques," Engstrom said. "It is a good money maker for a lot of dealers."
