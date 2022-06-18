Crowds celebrate Juneteenth with parade in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend, communities across the country are celebrating Juneteenth.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States. It was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19th, 1865, the last of the nation's slaves learned they were free. Now, it is celebrated in all 50 states.
On Saturday, crowds of people celebrated Juneteenth in Madison, where a parade was held downtown.
Participants walked, danced and drove motorcycles and cars--many of them carrying signs and flags.
"To me, it means coming together as a whole, as a community," Dr. Tamika Boone, a participant, said. "Especially, with the series of events that have been happening with mass shootings and then extreme racism that's been happening."
Afterward, a gathering was held outside Foundation of Life Covenant Church.
"People are realizing that we need to be a community together," Boone said.
This weekend, the Juneteenth flag is flying over the Wisconsin State Capitol. Governor Tony Evers said it's Wisconsin's way of celebrating the black community and building a positive and inclusive future for all.
"We've got to connect the dots--whether it's health care, whether it's criminal justice reform, whether it's our schools, housing, all those things have to be in a good place for everybody," Evers said.
Several other Juneteenth celebrations took place across Wisconsin Saturday. A list of those can be found here.