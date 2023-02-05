Crowds celebrate Lunar New Year with Chinese Lion Dance performance

MADISON (WKOW) — A Chinese Lion Dance performance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association was held at Lisa Link Peace Park in Madison Sunday. It included colorful costumes and breathtaking moves--all to celebrate Lunar New Year.
Kelly Liu was one of many guests at the performance. As someone who has performed in the past, Liu said he was impressed.
"It was very cool," Liu said.
Liu encourages others to look into participating or checking out a performance in the future.
"It was a great way to meet other AAPI people," Liu said. "Some of the performances we did were in Chinatown and stuff and so, you got to interact with the community."
After the dance, the lions blessed select storefronts on State Street to bring them luck and prosperity.
This year is the Year of the Rabbit.