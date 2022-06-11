Crowds celebrate Summerpalooza at Madison Children's Museum

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the biggest events of the year for Madison Children's Museum came to life Saturday.
Summerpalooza returned after a two year hiatus with free museum admission for kids, a parade and several live performances.
"We're so excited," Deb Gilpin, president and CEO of Madison Children's Museum said. "Its open free all day today. Plus, we have performances going on outside where anyone can come."
Performers included Magic Morgan and Liliana, Angela Puerta and Friends, Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association Lion Dance, Black Star Drum Line and Forward! Marching Band.
"All kinds of great things that bring people together," Gilpin said. "Its one of the great things we do here."
The museum also offered families a membership discount of $10 off.
"It's a really good time to get membership because the summer is coming and we're expanding our hours a little bit each month," Gilpin said.