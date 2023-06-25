Crowds enjoy final day of Oregon Area Fire and EMS Summer Fest

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the last day of the weekend-long Oregon Summer Fest.
The Oregon Summer Fest was hosted by the Oregon Area Fire and EMS department with hopes to raise money for their organization. Fundraisers said that this event could make a significant difference as many EMS departments in Wisconsin are dealing with low funding.
The Summer Fest fundraiser featured rides, food, music, crafts, fireworks and a parade. Crowds were able to enjoy a weekend of excitement while giving back to the community.
For more information, visit the Oregon Area Fire and EMS Summer Fest website.