Crowds flock to Art Fair on the Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- All weekend long, Capitol Square will be filled with art and entertainment in honor of Art Fair on the Square.
The event brings nearly 500 artists to the area, who bring everything from sculptures, to jewelry, to paintings and much more.
Laura Harris, owner of Melonhead Gallery, returned to Art Fair on the Square this year. She has been making mosaics since the early 2000's.
"We use found objects, glass tiles, ceramic pieces -- just making puzzles that I put together and hope are beautiful," Harris said.
Harris got her inspiration when she was young.
"My dad was an artist and he never allowed coloring books. We had to have just a blank piece of paper with a pen and a pencil without eraser," Harris said. "So. you learn to make your mistakes and stuff."
Emily Nie, artist and newsletter editor for the Madison Weavers Guild, is also participating in this year's Art Fair on the Square. Madison Weavers Guild specializes in fiber arts.
"We make a lot of scarves and towels and rugs and clothing," Nie said.
Nie added that fiber arts have played an important role in our lives over time.
"A lot of people think it's busy work, or women's work, and we have guys who love it," Nie said. "Without fiber arts -- without weaving, you would have no clothes."
In addition to picking up a piece of art at Art Fair on the Square this weekend, you can enjoy live music and food, as well as, say hello to members of the 27 News team at the WKOW booth this weekend.
We are a proud sponsor of the event.