Crowds flock to Elvehjem Neighborhood Association's Fourth of July celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- A longtime Independence Day tradition brought hundreds to Madison Saturday.
The Elvehjem Neighborhood Association hosted their annual Fourth of July celebration at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
The event included their famous Firecracker 5K along with their Kids Fun Run.
Food trucks, balloon animals and face painting were also part of the festivities.
"This is our way of just kind of encouraging everybody to come out and have a good time and meet some of their neighbors," said Dan Collins, Board President of Elvehjem Neighborhood Association.
The Elvehjem Neighborhood Association has been around for 54 years. They are the longest running neighborhood association in Madison.