Crowds flock to Waunafest Parade

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Waunafest concluded its fourth and final day Sunday--saving the best for last: Its Waunafest Parade.
The parade included 90 units, including firetrucks, floats and WKOW'S 27 Storm Track Car.
Several members of the WKOW team were there handing out candy.
Sheila Weihert has been helping organize the parade for over 10 years now.
Over time, she said it has grown to include more businesses and organizations--many that return year after year.
"This is a great event for the whole community and all of those different groups represented. We've got the strollers here, we've got full families, we've got businesses, we've got grandparents, we've got neighbors. They start setting up at 5:30 in the morning. It is great small town Americana going on," Weihert said.
Weihert added that there were additional security measures in place this year to ensure a smooth show.
This was the 35th annual Waunafest Parade.