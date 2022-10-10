Crowds in Sauk County come together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Crowds in Sauk County celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day at Meyer Oak Park Monday.
Their celebration included powerful music by the Winnebago Songs Drum group, detailed historical displays that shared the history of the land and the people who lived there, and a program where Native guests were honored.
A new interpretive panel about the Sauk Tribal Village was also unveiled.
"We really thought it was important to recognize that the history here is of the Sauk Nations," Rep. Kristin White Eagle, former Sauk County Supervisor said.
The Sauk County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in 2018 to officially recognize Indigenous People's Day. It has been celebrated there ever since.
"We live in a county that's named after our Sauk people and our relatives, our guests here today. We have a County Board named after the County--Sauk Supervisors, who in 2018 passed this resolution. We have the Sauk Prairie, the prairie has been named after our people who are guests here," White Eagle said.
Indigenous Peoples' Day was first recognized in Wisconsin in 2019 when Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order to annually designate the second Monday of October as Indigenous People's Day.
Evers said it is Wisconsin's way of honoring the Native Nations who call Wisconsin home.
"Today, as we celebrate Indigenous People's Day, we are celebrating generations of resilient communities--communities that have rich cultures, language and traditions and a deeply rooted history long before Wisconsin ever became a state," Evers said.
Indigenous Peoples' Day is also recognized on the federal level.