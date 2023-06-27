 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Crowds rally for more funding for education in State Budget ahead of vote this week

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) — Crowds rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday to demand measures they say is best for children remain in the State Budget.

The "Day of Action" included teachers, students and parents.

They called for the state's Joint Finance Committee to provide funding for things like childcare, free school lunches and more school staff to support students with disabilities. That's on top of funding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in the UW-System.

Heather DuBois, one of the advocates there, said these things are critical for the next generation's success.

"Every time we stand up for kids is a time that matters, and our kids are calling on us to do it every single time we can," DuBois said.

This week, the Assembly and Senate are expected to vote on the State Budget.

Both State Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the Associated Press that they didn't plan on any changes to the State Budget.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers said he will veto the budget if it includes a cut to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in the UW-System.

Right now, the budget includes a $32 million cut to the UW-System.

The budget does allow the system to come back and get that money if it shows how it would be spent on workforce development and not Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

People at the State Capitol Tuesday said they would not stop fighting for funding, however, and will keep fighting until children are fully supported.

