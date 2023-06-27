Crowds rally for more funding for education in State Budget ahead of vote this week

MADISON (WKOW) — Crowds rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday to demand measures they say is best for children remain in the State Budget.
The "Day of Action" included teachers, students and parents.
They called for the state's Joint Finance Committee to provide funding for things like childcare, free school lunches and more school staff to support students with disabilities. That's on top of funding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in the UW-System.
Heather DuBois, one of the advocates there, said these things are critical for the next generation's success.
"Every time we stand up for kids is a time that matters, and our kids are calling on us to do it every single time we can," DuBois said.
This week, the Assembly and Senate are expected to vote on the State Budget.
Both State Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the Associated Press that they didn't plan on any changes to the State Budget.
Democratic Governor Tony Evers said he will veto the budget if it includes a cut to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in the UW-System.
Right now, the budget includes a $32 million cut to the UW-System.
The budget does allow the system to come back and get that money if it shows how it would be spent on workforce development and not Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.
People at the State Capitol Tuesday said they would not stop fighting for funding, however, and will keep fighting until children are fully supported.