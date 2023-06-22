Cudahy woman accused of embezzling donations intended for veterans

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – A Cudahy woman faces charges after being accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from a veterans organization.
Investigators say Joni Nogay founded the “We Run-They Fly” organization.
According to our Milwaukee station, the group claims to raise money for Stars and Stripes Honor Flights.
Investigators say Nogay only gave $20,000 to the Honor Flight program and pocketed the rest.
According to a criminal complaint, Nogay used the embezzled money on personal expenses like spa services, groceries, credit cards and Amazon.