Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cudahy woman accused of embezzling donations intended for veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
embezzlement arrest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – A Cudahy woman faces charges after being accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from a veterans organization.

Investigators say Joni Nogay founded the “We Run-They Fly” organization.

According to our Milwaukee station, the group claims to raise money for Stars and Stripes Honor Flights.

Investigators say Nogay only gave $20,000 to the Honor Flight program and pocketed the rest.

According to a criminal complaint, Nogay used the embezzled money on personal expenses like spa services, groceries, credit cards and Amazon.

