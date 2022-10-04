Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger for a limited time

MADISON (WKOW) — Believe it or not, the Curderburger is coming back for another limited run.
The burger started as an April Fools joke from Culver's social media team. When customers made it clear they wanted the burger as a menu item, it was brought to life for one day only on National Cheese Curd Day last year.
The sensational product features a deluxe Butter Burger topped with a "crown of golden fried cheese." During it's one day only run in 2021, many stores had lines as early as 8 a.m. and were sold out within a few hours of opening.
This year, the burger is back for a longer period of time. You'll have from October 12 to the 31st to try one.