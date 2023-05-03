Culver's offering $1 scoops on May 4 to raise money for local FFA chapters

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WKOW) — On May 4, you can help local FFA chapters and get a sweet Culver's treat, all in one go.
As part of Culver's Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser, Culver's goers can make a $1 donation to their FFA chapter or other agricultural education organizations — and get a single scoop of frozen custard in exchange.
The fundraiser is part of Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, which helps support local agricultural efforts.
"At Culver's, supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders is something we've always taken great pride in," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing and public relations manager and former Wisconsin FFA president. "By making a donation in exchange for a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard on May 4, our guests will be helping us further that mission while supporting bright and dedicated students in their area."
In celebration of the farmers that make Wisconsin great, Culver's is featuring a one-day-only flavor: How Now Brown Cow. The special flavor is infused with Culver's root beer and has Dove chocolate and chocolate cake pieces mixed in.
If you don't want that, there's always chocolate or vanilla.