Culver's supports new bill to regulate third-party delivery services

MADISON (WKOW) -- Culver's is demanding that regulations be enforced for third-party delivery platforms who have continued to list the restaurant as a vendor without its consent.
During a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Culver's Vice President and Legal Counsel, Steve Anderson, said that the issue severely impacts business operations, resulting in incorrect menu items and food delays.
Being listed on sites like DoorDash and Uber Eats without their permission has created similar problems for restaurants across the state of Wisconsin.
State lawmakers are now considering a bill that would streamline communication between the two parties, creating guidelines for adding and removing restaurants from food delivery services.
Senator Patrick Testin, one of its authors, said the bill would impose a fine for companies that did not comply. "This will be monitored through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. If a third party delivery company is in violation, their first offense there is a $1,000 fine, and then a second offense is a $5,000 fine, and the third offense is a $10,000 fine."
Wisconsin Restaurant Association CEO Kristine Hillmer spoke in support of the bill, saying that delivery services are positive for the community, but restaurants deserve more control. "You really do need to be working with the restaurant, not necessarily inserting yourself into that customer and restaurant relationship. I think it's healthy. I think it's good. Third-party, it's here to stay."
"We also need to make sure that the restaurant has that control so that they can best manage their menu, their pricing, their staffing their kitchen, and how their food is delivered," said Hillmer.
Hillmer believes these new protections will help to establish best practices to strengthen the relationship between restaurants, food delivery services, and consumers who rely on both.
Senate Bill 290 will likely be voted on when the Senate reconvenes this fall.