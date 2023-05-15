CUNA Mutual Group employees prepared to strike Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Around 450 CUNA Mutual Group (CMFG) employees will go on strike Friday, according to a union spokesperson.
The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39 spokesperson said the workers will proceed with an unfair labor practice strike if they can't reach a "fair agreement" with CMFG.
OPEIU said CMFG requested negotiations shortly after the union authorization vote in April. They met for initial sessions on May 4 and on May 10. OPIEU told 27 News CMFG canceled sessions with mediators this week, which made Friday's strike imminent.
Local 39 president Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill said the union wants to negotiate a contract and accused CMFG of "not bargaining in good faith" and using "stall tactics."
Sarah Larsen, an administrative support specialist and member of the Union’s bargaining committee, said the employees haven't had a contract for more than 400 days.
"We've tried by every means possible to negotiate and move the company towards our members' core priorities," she said. "We can honestly say we have exhausted every option and a strike is the only thing left to do.”
27 News reached out to CMFG and is waiting to hear back.