Cupid's Undie Run make its way to Madison!

  • Updated
Undies

MADISON (WKOW) — Cupid's Undie Run is coming to Wisconsin and it's all about raising money for neurofibromatosis.

The race's director sat down with the Wake Up Wisconsin team Friday to talk more about the disease.

"Neurofibromatosis, or better known as NF, it's a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow along the nervous system," said Brad Polzar. "So, it could be along your spine, your brain. It can also cause blindness, pain, paralysis.

Polzar said the concept was started by a group of guys in D.C. who wanted to do something fun to help raise money for others.

"It's a mile-ish run, but a four hour party foes along with it," Polzar said. "Awesome people come to hang out and just have a good time."

Saturday's race is from noon until 4 p.m. Click here if you would like to register for the event. 