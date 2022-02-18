Cupid's Undie Run make its way to Madison!

Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern Wisconsin... Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening, mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads, resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents. Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this evening.