CUPKIN recalls cups for kids due to lead risk

(WKOW) -- Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead.
Eight oz. and 12 oz. CUPKIN stainless steel cups were sold in pairs on Amazon and the company's website.
The cups have been found to contain lead levels that are considered extremely toxic to children. If you have one, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says you should take the cups away from children and stop using them.
Anyone who has one of the cups can get a refund through CUPKIN's website.
So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.