Curd Fest celebrates 10-year anniversary at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- Didn't think anything could get more Wisconsin than an obsession with cheese? Try balling it, breading it, deep frying it and then throwing it a party.
That's exactly what Breese Stevens Field did on Sunday as cheese fanatics celebrated the 10th annual Curd Fest.
Curd Fest, a true to form festival of curds, set up shop with a wide variety of interpretations on the fried or fresh, dairy or plant, gooey or squeaky cheese curds.
This year Wisconsinites, always hungry for more, could purchase the brand new VIP experience and get up close and personal with their favorite curds. This exclusive package offered early entry, a four-course cheese and whiskey pairing, a 10th anniversary Curd Fest hat, and access to the Private Forward Club.
For those adopting a more fiscally responsible approach to the day of curds, the fest featured free entertainment, games, face painting, cheese-focused demos, cheese carving and kids activities.
With a wide variety of entertainment and activities, all that was left to make Curd Fest complete is tasty treats. Peter Nickel, the leader of the 2023 Curd Fest, gave a rundown of the many different available options.
"We have the margarita curd here today. That's probably my favorite. Real simple, it's got a little agave drizzle and lime, some Margarita salt," he said. "My next favorite is the desert curd It's like an egg roll, spring roll wrapped with curds and raspberry jam. It's really good."
With just about any curd a visitor could dream of, Nickels said "we got everything covered."
But that's our line, and we've got you covered with more information on Curd Fest and other events at Breese Stevens Field.