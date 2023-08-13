 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area,
especially from late this morning through late this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Curd Fest celebrates 10-year anniversary at Breese Stevens Field

  • Updated
  • 0
Curd Fest

Didn't think anything could get more Wisconsin than an obsession with cheese? Try balling it, breading it, deep frying it and then throwing it a party.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Didn't think anything could get more Wisconsin than an obsession with cheese? Try balling it, breading it, deep frying it and then throwing it a party. 

That's exactly what Breese Stevens Field did on Sunday as cheese fanatics celebrated the 10th annual Curd Fest. 

Curd Fest, a true to form festival of curds, set up shop with a wide variety of interpretations on the fried or fresh, dairy or plant, gooey or squeaky cheese curds. 

This year Wisconsinites, always hungry for more, could purchase the brand new VIP experience and get up close and personal with their favorite curds. This exclusive package offered early entry, a four-course cheese and whiskey pairing, a 10th anniversary Curd Fest hat, and access to the Private Forward Club. 

For those adopting a more fiscally responsible approach to the day of curds, the fest featured free entertainment, games, face painting, cheese-focused demos, cheese carving and kids activities. 

With a wide variety of entertainment and activities, all that was left to make Curd Fest complete is tasty treats. Peter Nickel, the leader of the 2023 Curd Fest, gave a rundown of the many different available options. 

"We have the margarita curd here today. That's probably my favorite. Real simple, it's got a little agave drizzle and lime, some Margarita salt," he said. "My next favorite is the desert curd It's like an egg roll, spring roll wrapped with curds and raspberry jam. It's really good."

With just about any curd a visitor could dream of, Nickels said "we got everything covered."

With just about any curd a visitor could dream of, Nickels said "we got everything covered."

