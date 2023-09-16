Cure SMA raises funds at 5th annual Walk-N-Roll

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Cure SMA hosted the 5th annual Walk-N-Roll event at Brittingham Park Saturday afternoon.
Walk-N-Roll raises funds to support research into finding treatment and cures for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a disease that leads to debilitating and sometimes fatal muscle weakness.
Dr. Mary Schroth, the chief medical officer at Cure SMA, discussed how the organization has expanded its care center network and raised funds for research. Schroth said their work comes down to one goal.
"We want everyone to get the best care possible, we want to get to treatments that help everybody in our community, we want to get to a cure for SMA. That's our goal," she said.
While events like Walk-N-Roll continue to spread awareness about SMA, there is currently no cure for the disorder. Regardless, Schroth is hopeful for the future.
"20 years ago," she said, a cure "wasn't even in my vision, and now its like 'oh my gosh, we're getting there. We're getting there.'"
Kristin Jennings, the event host and parent of a 13 year-old living with SMA, shared Schroth's enthusiasm for the progress they have made.
"I'm very optimistic. There's been three treatments that are available to kids and adults and lots more in the pipeline too."
The Walk-N-Roll featured a DJ, fire fighters, face painters, balloon artists, special guest appearances, Madison Reading Project and a community that fights for those affected by SMA.
Information on how to get involved can be found on the webpage for Walk-N-Roll, an event that takes place rain or shine. While our meteorologists may have predicted scattered showers, Jennings said they can handle the rain.
"I've been telling [people] all week - its going to be a great day," she said.