Curious kids work to solve the world's problems at 'Camp Invention' in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Curious kids in Middleton are getting creative at a STEM-based summer camp this week.
Sauk Trail Elementary has hosted "Camp Invention" for the last nine years.
"It really is a STEM camp that is focused on the science, technology, engineering and math components of being a creative innovator in our new century and world, and trying to find new ways to understand the world around them," said Kristin Pavelec, the director of the camp.
This year, there are 240 campers participating, making the program one of the largest in the state. Camp Invention is part of a national effort run by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, which provides the curriculum and tools for each site.
Kids who participate in the camp build their own inventions that, hopefully, help solve some real-world problems.
Pavelec, who has her own kids at camp this week, said she appreciates "the creative energy that kids have through success, but also through trial and error."
Fourth-grader Amina Chutten has been attending the camp for several years and said she has loved making friends and learning new things.
"I like to push myself to see what I can make," she said. "Sometimes it doesn't work, but sometimes it does work. It's always fun to see the new things we can do here."
The camp is open to anyone, not just students at Sauk Trail Elementary. Pavelec said there is a lengthy waiting list and the camp usually fills up by mid-March. If you're interested in signing your child up for the camp, click here.