Current and former Dane County sheriffs call for referendum on Jail Consolidation Project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The debate continues over the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and three of his predecessors are calling for the Dane County Board to vote in favor of a referendum Thursday that would put the Jail Consolidation Project into the public's hands.

Barrett and retired sheriffs David Mahoney, Rick Raemisch and Gary Hamblin came together Tuesday to make their voices heard.

Barrett said the building, which was designed in the 1950's, is outdated.

"Think about where we were as a society in the 1950's," Barrett said. "Think about the design and what the jail was built to do in the 1950's. That was to physically separate those from the community."

Mahoney said that separation can be seen in solitary confinement cells, which have been used to house at-risk inmates, such as pregnant women, because of a lack of space.

"We live in one of the perceived most progressive and forward-thinking counties in the state. But yet, this week as we celebrate Martin Luther King's holiday, we continue to incarcerate and isolate individuals," Mahoney said.

Raemisch added that the lack of space has put both inmates and workers in danger. He shared an example of a scary situation that he said still haunts him.

"A short time after I started, I got one of the worst calls of: 'Sheriff Raemisch, one of your deputies has just been taken hostage in the Dane County Jail.' It took 18 hours to get that Deputy out of there safely with some injuries. And, it was due to an overcrowded, antiquated facility," Raemisch said.

All of the men agreed these conditions make it difficult for inmates to reintegrate into society.

"People deserve better treatment. The people that are housed in our facilities are our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, and other members in our community," Hamblin said.

Despite the men's calls Tuesday, opposition to the Jail Consolidation Project remains strong. Anthony Gray and April Kigeya, who serve on the Dane County Black Caucus, told 27 News they will vote 'no' to the referendum on Thursday.

They said this is because they do not believe a jail as big as the one Barrett and his predecessors are supporting would be necessary if the County examined inequities of rates in which Black and brown people are jailed.

"Dane County has the single worst racial disparities of any county in the nation," Gray said. "A company that the county hired to advise us told us is that if we build this big, oversized jail, what we are essentially doing is locking in those racial disparities for the next 30 years. For us, that is flatly an unacceptable proposition."

Gray and Kigeya said the Dane County Black Caucus came up with their own plan for a new jail that included addressing those racial disparities.

"It wasn't just about the jail, it was about reforms to put in place to reduce the disparities and reducing our people that are being arrested on a daily basis," Kigeya said.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi vetoed their plan because he said their jail would not be big enough.

Gray and Kigeya said cost is another concern for them because they do not believe the current cost, which is slated at about $176, is an accurate number due to inflation.

"We're giving the residents a number that's basically we're just making up in today's timeframe, and the cost of the jail is going to increase. It's going to be much more than that," Kigeya said.

Meantime, Barrett and his predecessors argue cost will always be an issue and may continue to go up if they don't act now.

Last fall, the Dane County Sheriff's Office began scheduling public tours of the City County Building, so people can see the conditions for themselves. You can schedule a tour by emailing Sgt. RJ Lurquin at lurquin@danesheriff.com.