...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Current, former Packers players compete in Donald Driver Charity Softball Game

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Driver Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -- Some current members of the Green Bay Packers took on former members of the team to support a good cause.

They took part in the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game in Grand Chute Sunday evening. They played in front of a sold out crowd at Fox Cities Stadium.

"It’s for the fans. I think we proved that right. It’s the community we serve and when you serve the community, the community serves you back. So it’s been great," said Donald Driver.

“For some reason, I feel like I’m surprised every time I walk in here and it’s a full stadium, cars bumper-to-bumper waiting to get in. I don’t know why I’m surprised but you always are," said former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.

The current players beat the former players by a score of 12-11.

The game raised $250,000 for the Donald Driver Foundation, which helps underprivileged children and families.

