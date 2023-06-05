Current, former Packers players compete in Donald Driver Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -- Some current members of the Green Bay Packers took on former members of the team to support a good cause.
They took part in the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game in Grand Chute Sunday evening. They played in front of a sold out crowd at Fox Cities Stadium.
"It’s for the fans. I think we proved that right. It’s the community we serve and when you serve the community, the community serves you back. So it’s been great," said Donald Driver.
“For some reason, I feel like I’m surprised every time I walk in here and it’s a full stadium, cars bumper-to-bumper waiting to get in. I don’t know why I’m surprised but you always are," said former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.
The current players beat the former players by a score of 12-11.
The game raised $250,000 for the Donald Driver Foundation, which helps underprivileged children and families.