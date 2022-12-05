CVS stores reduce crime and opioid abuse with new technology

(WKOW) -- CVS stores around Wisconsin are using new technology to reduce crime and opioid abuse.
According to a news release from CVS, 80 stores across Wisconsin have installed time delay safes, which electronically force a waiting period for pharmacy staff to open and access controlled substance narcotics inside the safe.
The company is partnering with state and local law enforcement in an effort to decrease the number of robberies around prescription drugs.
CVS Health District Leader, Nate Burrell said, "Anything we can do to mitigate that is going to reduce the number of tablets that are in circulation that, you know are being sold on the street and not being taken under the guidance of a physician, which we all know what that can lead to whether it be, you know, respiratory depression, potentially death, etc."
The company first implemented the time delay safe technology at stores across Indianapolis in 2015. CVS saw a 70% drop in pharmacy robberies among the participating stores.