CycleNation returns to Madison, this time at The Sylvee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Riders can still sign up to participate in the American Heart Association's (AHA) 2023 Madison CycleNation.
The event is Wednesday May 10 at The Sylvee in Madison. Registration starts at 5 p.m., and the rides start at 5:30 p.m.
The event focuses on stroke awareness and prevention.
"What better way to do that than highlight and demonstrate one of the stroke prevention strategies, which is healthy lifestyle," Madison CycleNation co-chair and AHA Board of Directors member Laura Doolin told 27 News.
During the event, teams raise money by competing against each other in cycling classes.
CycleNation also has entertainment for people who aren't cycling. Health and wellness, plus food and drink vendors will be on site. And you can cheer on people cycling.
"Our teams who are competing ... can buy miles to put their team ahead or to make another team fall behind in the rankings. So lots of opportunities, lots of ways to give back and help us meet our goals," Doolin said.
Doolin has been a fitness instructor for the past five years. She'll be teaching the last class of the day.
"I started teaching spin classes because I love the community that it created. There's something really special about sweating, working out and just kind of that energy that comes with a fitness class," Doolin said.
CycleNation has an even deeper meaning.
"The community impact, the familial impact or the personal impact that stroke or heart disease has, and learning about the 'why' for people, and why they ride, why they show up, why they contribute has been my favorite part of this event," Doolin added.
Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Mark Charter is emceeing the event. You can learn more about CycleNation online.