DA hasn't made decision on charges in Fitchburg errant gunfire case

FITCHBURG (WKOW) - Fitchburg Police officials praised their community for helping to solve a case of errant gunfire into several homes, and Dane County's district attorney continues to wait on making any file any criminal charges.

Authorities said homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood next to the Nevin Springs Wildlife Area were hit by gunfire Oct. 8, 2022, with one bullet lodging in a home's bathroom shower.

Earlier this month, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged Jose Rosas Villegas, 19, with carrying a concealed weapon after police officials said they arrested Rosas Villegas in the wildlife area with a handgun in November.

Without citing his name, Fitchburg Police officials said the person arrested in that incident was a suspect in the previous incident where gunfire from the wildlife area damaged homes.

"We still have pending charges on three individuals that came up in the investigation for the actual shots fired into the house in that area," Police Chief Alfonso Morales told 27 News.

At a Jan. 25, 2022, community meeting with residents of the Swan Creek subdivision, a Fitchburg Police command staff member was even more specific.

"These were three nineteen-year-old kids were out shooting a rifle and then shooting a handgun," Lt. Edward Hartwick told those gathered. "They were violating any number of DNR rules and Fitchburg ordinances related to discharging firearms."

Hartwick echoed Morales on the three teens being the shooters in October when the homes were hit and thanked community members for helping police.

"It is because of this neighborhood, strong neighborhoods calling us, reporting this information, sharing it with us, allowing this to make this happen," Hartwick said.

Hartwick said tentative felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety were forwarded to Ozanne's office. The charge already lodged against Rosas Villegas for the November incident is a misdemeanor.

But a spokesperson for Ozanne told 27 News there's been no decision to charge the three teenagers has been made.

"The case is under review," spokesperson Alexandra Grayvold told 27 News.

Court records show in the November concealed weapons case, Rosas Villegas tried to remove himself as a suspect in the more serious October incident by telling police his target shooting in the preserve in November represented the first time he ever fired a gun.

Rosas Villegas' next court appearance in the case he's charged in is scheduled for April. He's free on a signature bond.

Authorities have yet to identify the other two teenage suspects who damaged the homes.