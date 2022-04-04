Daily rain chances the rest of the workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a round of rain overnight, we have multiple more chances the rest of the week. We picked up around a quarter to a half inch of rain last night, with another half inch to an full inch on the way before the weekend.
Isolated rain chances, mainly this morning ahead of a cloudy, fairly seasonal afternoon in the mid to upper 40s. Clearing tonight in the low 30s with clouds building through tomorrow and temps warming to the mid 50s Tuesday. Another round of rain moves in late-day with widespread rain in the evening and overnight lingering into early Wednesday morning.
As a slow-moving low pressure system moves through late-week, we'll have rounds of light rain Wednesday evening through Thursday. Temps cool to the low 40s, before dropping to the upper 30s Friday. That'll be cool enough to change the rain over to a light snow/mix, though accumulations look unlikely.
The weekend looks much drier, sunnier and warmer with temps in the low 50s Saturday and climbing to the low 60s Sunday.