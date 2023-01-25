Daily snow chances across the entire forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Snow-lovers, get excited, we have multiple rounds of snow ahead.
Our first develops this morning from the south and continues on and off for most of the day with around 1-3 inch totals through tonight for state line areas, a half inch to two inches for the Madison area, and up to an inch in central Wisconsin.
Flurry chances continue late tonight into Thursday morning with another round of light snow on the way Friday with an additional half inch to two inches possible across our area.
That system moves in along a cold front with much lower temperatures this weekend through early February. Highs fall from the upper 20s to low 30s the rest of the workweek to the teens for the rest of the forecast. Additional light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend and early next workweek, too. Stay tuned to learn how much you'll get as our additional weather systems approach.