Daily snow chances continue, big cooldown on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - It continues to look like winter with more snow moving through, and soon it'll feel like it with the coldest temps of the month on the way.
Spotty, light snowfall tapers this afternoon with another dusting to half inch expected today. Temps stay sub-freezing in the upper 20s, so expect roads to generally stay slippery.
Partial clearing and cooler tonight in the mid teens with low 30s on the way Friday as a clipper system swoops in bringing another dusting to inch of snow through the day, highest totals will favor areas farther north this time.
Another snow pushes in this weekend with a couple inches possible, highest coverage farther south. Cold air takes over with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits, and by the end of the month, overnight lows fall below zero, the coldest weather since before Christmas.