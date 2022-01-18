Dairy industry advocates meet with lawmakers to discuss legislative priorities

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in Wisconsin's dairy industry got together in downtown Madison Tuesday to connect with lawmakers as part of Dairy Businesses Advocacy Day.
"Today is a day for farmers to connect with their lawmakers, as well as other people who are involved in the dairy industry," said John Holevoet, the director of government affairs for the Dairy Business Association. "We have a lot of folks who are on the cheese processing side, other people who do business with farmers. This is a chance for them to connect with decision-makers here in Madison."
Holevoet told 27 News that taking advantage of these opportunities to meet will help increase advocacy for the industry.
"The reality is we have fewer and fewer people representing the rural parts of the state," he said. "So we want to put those people in front of their lawmakers as well as people from more suburban or urban parts of the state, because dairy impacts the economy all across Wisconsin, including those more populated areas."
They were able to share their thoughts on a number of proposed bills and legislation, many of which are related to water quality and food labeling issues.
Click here to dig deeper into some of the Dairy Business Association's legislative priorities.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, agriculture contributes more than $100 million annually to Wisconsin's economy.