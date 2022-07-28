Dairy Queen donating to Children’s Wisconsin for every Blizzard sold Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) — Dairy Queens across Wisconsin are giving you a chance to enjoy a Blizzard and make a difference in your community Thursday.
For every Blizzard ordered at participating Dairy Queens during 'Miracle Treat Day', $1 or more will benefit Children's Wisconsin, a member hospital of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Dairy Queen says the money will stay local and help kids receive the care they need.
The event is taking place only on Thursday, July 28.
Dairy Queen has been doing 'Miracle Treat Day' for 38 years and says its 2021 campaign raised over $46,000 for Children's Wisconsin.
Since 1984, Dairy Queen says it's raised more the $2 million to support Children's Wisconsin.
Sixty stores statewide are participating.