Dairyland Games return to Wisconsin

VERONA (WKOW) -- After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Dairyland Games returned to Wisconsin at Verona High School this Sunday.
The regional qualifying event is geared toward youth athletes with disabilities, and it provides them the opportunity to secure a spot in national and international competitions.
Tayla Gassman, a 14-year-old para-athlete, shared that she hopes to take the skills she has worked hard to develop to the national stage.
"I really just want to make it to nationals and then make it to the Paralympics when I'm older," Gassman said.
Jacob Graboski, president of the Dairyland Games, said about 60 athletes from eight states across the U.S. participated this year.
They competed in everything from power lifting, to swimming, to track and field.
"A lot of these athletes have aspirations to get to the next level either nationally or potentially internationally at the Paralympics," Graboski said. "They get to learn and grow and be in a safe environment where we get to try the sport and we get to compete."
Athletes who qualify in the Dairyland Games and other similar events nationwide are eligible to participate in the Move United Adaptive Sports Junior National Games.
Past participants in the Junior National Games have gone on to International competitions in the Paralympic Games.