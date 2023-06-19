'Every day is a different challenge': Mystic Valley Dairy turning to technology

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WKOW) -- There are hundreds of farms across Wisconsin, and running one is hard work.
"Farming's a 24 hour a day, seven day a week job," said Mitch Breunig, Mystic Valley Dairy owner.
As a third-generation dairy farmer, Breunig knows that all too well.
"Every day is a different challenge ... and there's just always, you know, the challenge of, you know, we're trying to produce this wonderful, wholesome product that we're going to provide to the consumers of not only America, Wisconsin, but the world," Breunig said.
To help make the job a little easier, Breunig is turning to technology.
"One of the cool things we have is we have a collar called the SCR collar, which is I call it a Fitbit for cows," he said. "So we're able to measure the activity of our cows. We're able to measure rumination.”
The farm also has a robot feed pusher that runs seven times a day and makes for a more efficient way to feed the cows.
"And I can control if from my phone if I need to, but there's magnets that are in the cement in our barn ... and so basically it's almost like a GPS route for the robot and we tell it where to drive and it pushes the feed back up to the cows so they're able to consume it," Breunig said.
The robot is used in the farm's new heifer barn. It holds about 160 cows, allowing them to be grouped by their age and giving them better ventilation.
"Technology's not cheap, you know, so we're really making a long-term investment for our farm by investing in these technologies that, you know, we're going to be able to stay in business, be profitable, take great care of our cows and be here for a long time," Breunig said.
And in turn, this will give us all of the dairy products we know and love for years to come.
Breunig says you can help support farmers by eating and drinking different dairy products, such as milk, cheese and ice cream.