Damage from Oregon duplex explosion estimated to be between $1.5 and $2 M

OREGON (WKOW) — Officials in Oregon are providing new details into their response to a home explosion last Friday, and how much damage is left behind.

Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said, in a release, 16 fire departments and four EMS agencies came to assist in a duplex explosion that damaged three homes but hurt no one.

Linzmeier said the initial damage estimate to the structures and the surrounding area is between $1.5 and $2 million. He said "both of the main structures" are considered total losses.

Residents displaced from one of the structures have been able to get belongings from the home, Linzmeier said. Additionally, two dogs and a cat were able to escape and are back with their owners.

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing, and Linzmeier said it'll "take time to complete," but information will be shared as it becomes available.