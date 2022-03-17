Damp Friday ahead with slushy snow for some

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - There are still uncertainties with our incoming weather system to end the workweek.
Friday promises to be colder, breezy and wet with widespread precipitation. More light to moderate rain showers are on the way tonight, before overspreading through Friday. However, the freezing line will cut right through southern Wisconsin, meaning some will likely see a period of snow tomorrow, too.
But the question remains where will this line set up and how much snow will exactly fall? As of now, the highest chance for an inch or two of slushy snow is north and west of Madison. The system will exit through Saturday morning with drying conditions expected the rest of the weekend.
Temps will be much colder on Friday in the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s as a breeze develops from the east and northeast gusting up to 25 mph. Conditions slowly moderate through the weekend with mid 40s Saturday afternoon with slowly clearing skies. Plenty of sunshine Sunday after some possible fog in the morning with highs jumping to the upper 50s. Rain is possible again Sunday night into Monday.