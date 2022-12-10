Damp Saturday, Drier Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A low impact light mix could move through to start the weekend.
This morning, there is patchy fog and a little freezing drizzle causing some slick spots on the roads, especially north of Madison where temps are slightly below freezing. This afternoon, we'll be in the mid 30s with a spotty, light rain/snow mix, but no additional accumulations.
More patchy fog possible tonight ahead of a cloudy but drier end to the weekend with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Quiet but cloudy Monday in the mid to upper 30s ahead of another rain/snow mix chance late-day Tuesday through Wednesday, possibly ending as some light snow Wednesday night through Thursday night.