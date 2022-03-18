Damp Weekend to End Winter

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our next system is here and is bringing rain to parts of southern Wisconsin Friday morning. As it moves through, parts of the forecast area will see snow, others will see snow, some will see a mix of both but this system will be out of here by Saturday morning.
This system is a large one and has started to bring southern Wisconsin rain starting Friday morning. The freezing line has settled farther north which means that the southern half of the forecast area will see mainly rain. With cooler temperatures expected today, periods of a rain/snow mix can not be ruled out however, accumulating snow is not likely across the south.
Where snow will likely fall throughout Friday, or has a better chance to fall during the day, will be an area stretching from the Prairie du Chien area northeast into Green Bay. This area could accumulate between a half an inch to three inches of snow. Farther south, we'll see snow but the flakes won't fall until Friday evening through the overnight hours. These area could pick up to an inch of snow.
Saturday the skies gradually clear and we'll stay more sunny, and warmer, on Sunday which is the start of Spring.