Damp, windy & chilly start to May

MADISON (WKOW) - Is it the beginning of May or beginning of March? Hard to tell with weather like this!
A scattered, light rain/mix will primarily impact areas along and east of I-39, but in the Fox River Valley and areas north, a quick coating of snow will be possible. Temperatures stay chilly in the mid 40s, but with a strong wind out of the northwest gusting to 40 mph, chills stay in the 30s.
We'll dry off Tuesday, but stay generally cloudy, keeping temperatures cool in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine returns Wednesday allowing temperatures to jump to the upper 50s. Mid 60s on the way Thursday and Friday with isolated rain chances returning.
Next weekend looks a lot warmer than the past couple with highs climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s with a few rain chances returning Sunday.