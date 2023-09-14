Dan + Shay to perform at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Three-time Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay are stopping in Milwaukee on their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour.
The tour will stop at Fiserv Forum on April 4 with acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.
Dan + Shay are known for hits like "19 You + Me," "10,000 Hours," "Tequila," and "Speechless."
Tickets will be available starting Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Fans can pre-register here until Monday at 4 p.m. to get an early ticket access code.