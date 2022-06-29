Dana Rettke earns Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Award for second time

MADISON (WKOW) — Former Wisconsin volleyball player, Dana Rettke, has earned the Big Ten Conference's Female Athlete of the Year award for the second time.
Earlier this week, UW Athletics named her an athlete of the year within the school, making her eligible for the conference award. Rettke is only the third two-time recipient of the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Award — joining Indiana swimmer Lily King and Wisconsin cross country / track and field runner Suzy Favor.
Rettke finished her career with the Badgers by leading the team to its first NCAA national championship in program history, and its third-straight Big Ten championship in 2021. She's also the first Badger to win the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year award.
“This is a very prestigious honor when you think of how many elite athletes there are in the Big Ten,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Dana had a season and career that will be remembered for a long time.”