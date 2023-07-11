'Dance is something that everybody should get joy from': ConfiDANCE benefits dancers of all abilities

MIDDLETON (WKOW) – Right now, a Middleton dance program is pushing boundaries for the better.
ConfiDANCE was started by Sarah Jacobson, professional dancer turned dance instructor, after her son was born with autism. The program serves dancers of all abilities at Vibe Dance Studio in Middleton.
“I quickly noticed that there was a real need for kids like my son who didn't have that many opportunities to do recreational activities,” Jacobson said.
The program started with one class for youth but has expanded to three classes for both youth and teens.
"We have ballet, jazz tap acro, lyrical, contemporary hip hop," Jacobson said.
Today, Jacobson said it benefits a host of dancers with disabilities, including her son.
“He just comes alive when he's on stage, and he's, he's just made really good friends here, and he looks forward to recitals every year,” Jacobson said.
27 News spoke to a longtime participant of the program, Cameron Murray. He has been dancing almost as long as he’s been alive: 10 years.
Murray said his favorite routines include those set to Wiggles music and those that include dance partners.
“I like dancing with partners,” he said.
Murray’s mom, Heather, said he was born to perform.
“He's always loved to move. He's always moving,” Heather said. “He loves to sing and dance and do all those wonderful arts.”
Heather added that the stage is where he belongs.
“Sarah allowed him to be exactly who he was,” Heather said.
She isn’t the only parent raving about ConfiDANCE. Brian Arndt, who has a daughter with Down syndrome, said the program is second to none.
“She's gained physical abilities in terms of balance in terms of flexibility. She's eager to come back and a social engagement space. This is a place where she thrives and grows for sure,” Arndt said.
Fellow mom Molly Tack said the feeling her son has gained from the program speaks for itself.
“Just so much confidence, hence the name of the class,” Tack said. “And, just a place where he really feels like he belongs.”
Jacobson said he has worked with occupational therapists to gear dance moves toward her dancers of all abilities.
“A lot of the moves that we do in the class are kind of based around occupational therapist exercises. So, that could be something that a child is working on in their session therapy sessions, but we bring it over into the dance class,” Jacobson said.
She added the use of props has been huge for dancers who have sensory issues. And, the fact that dance is an everchanging art also allows for flexibility and grace for dancers.
"It's fluid and it's always changing," Jacobson said.
Right now, Jacobson is looking to grow the program through volunteers.
“I will never turn a volunteer away. So if anybody's interested, they should reach out to me and I'd love to meet them,” Jacobson said.
The goal is to continue pushing boundaries and allowing each dancer to be truly limitless.
“Dance is something that everybody should get joy from,” Jacobson said.
You can learn more about ConfiDANCE, including how to volunteer or participate on the program’s website.