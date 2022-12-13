Dance Wisconsin celebrates 45 years of "The Nutcracker"

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the last four decades, a local dance company has brought a holiday classic to the stage.
Dance Wisconsin's "Nutcracker" is the only local performance that includes dancers, a live orchestra and the vocal talents of the Monona Grove High School Singers.
Artistic director JoJean Retrum tells 27 News that when the show first started, all the studios in Madison were involved. Now, many of those studios have split off and are performing their own versions, but Retrum said they still try to preserve that community feel.
"A lot of alumni, they come back, they bring their children to the show," she said. "It's just so rewarding and fun."
Retrum has made some changes since the start, but overall, it's the classic ballet audiences know and love. It features local performers, but Retrum does bring in guest performers from across the country who began their careers right here in south central Wisconsin.
"I'm hoping some of them will come back," she said. "Some of them have come back to be in some of our performances. People don't realize the wonderful, awesome dancers we have brought here to entertain Madison."
Tickets for this weekend's performance are on sale now on Dance Wisconsin's website.