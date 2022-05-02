Dane Arts awards $95,400 to local organizations

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission announced Monday that it is giving 59 grants to dozens of local organizations that promote community arts, history and culture.
The “Dane Arts” grant requests that were awarded so far in 2022 total $95,400.
“We are fortunate to have so many creative artists call Dane County home,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “Through these grants and our continued partnerships, we’re able to promote and support the work of incredibly talented people and organizations in this community. Congratulations to this latest round of recipients.”
This year, Dane County’s Dane Arts said that it will award over $180,000 in public-private funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, individuals and municipalities for arts, cultural and local history projects and programs offered countywide.
The “Dane Arts” grants are funded by county dollars with the help of private donations from the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., the charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.
The next project grant deadline is August 1, 2022 at 4 p.m.
View the full press release and organizations that are receiving the grants.