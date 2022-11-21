Dane Buy Local kicks off effort to encourage holiday shoppers to visit small businesses

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- When you do your holiday shopping, business owners hope you'll do it locally at small businesses.
Dane Buy Local kicked off its 13th Shop Indie Local campaign at Bank of Sun Prairie Monday.
The event highlights Dane Buy Local's 600 members and the importance of supporting local businesses throughout the holiday season.
"We encourage you to support local, independent businesses. They're the lifeblood of our communities. They support our local events, nonprofits, school fundraisers and provide services vital to our everyday life," the bank's chief retail officer, John Loeffler, said.
Small business owners say money spent at their shops stays here.
"We feel that by shopping locally, consumers are helping us personally and in the business," said Nichole Schick, the co-owner of Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick. "But that gives our business the opportunity to help support our community as well."