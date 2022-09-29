Dane Co. announces new domestic abuse textline, $1M to expand crisis intervention

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials and Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) announced the launch of a new domestic abuse hotline and $1 million of additional funds to expand crisis intervention services.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the funds are part of the 2023 budget and allocated to DAIS to help those in abusive situations. DAIS will use the money to add a crisis intervention services coordinator, along with three new crisis intervention advocates.

DAIS hopes that the new positions — along with additional focus on prevention, outreach and intervention — will help their case management services get help to those that need it most.

Parisi's office highlighted the recent murder suicide in Madison, saying that this tragedy "raised the profile of the hidden peril" of domestic violence.

It also noted the growing number of people who lost their lives to domestic abuse in Wisconsin.

“With domestic violence, the ability to move quickly and get support to individuals in a timely fashion can be the difference between a close call and a tragic outcome. These situations can quickly become emergencies,” Parisi said. “It is critical that DAIS has the around the clock resources it needs, so when the window of opportunity presents to get people removed from danger, professional help is available. This $1 million investment will help DAIS expand essential services.”

DAIS also announced its new 24/7 domestic abuse textline, which allows victims of abuse to get help silently.

“During the early days of pandemic, it became devastatingly obvious to all of us at DAIS that not everyone is ‘safer at home,’” said Shannon Barry, DAIS Executive Director. “With so many spending more time at home with their abusers, a phone conversation through our help line often wasn’t a safe option. With this new text line, people living with abuse can talk with an advocate and access DAIS services any time and do so securely and silently. It will also increase access to DAIS for those who may rely on texting as their primary mode of communication. This new text line is a game changer for many living with abuse, and we are so grateful for Dane County’s support of this life-saving program.”

You can reach the textline at 608-420-4638.