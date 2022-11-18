Dane Co. approves $750K program to combat opiate, fentanyl epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County officials have approved the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, a $750,000 initiative meant to address the opiate and fentanyl epidemics in the community, a release from the Office of the County Executive stated Friday.

According to the office, fentanyl and opiate deaths have been "steadily increasing" in Dane County since 2016.

In the last five years, deaths involving opiates have increase by more than 30%. Last year, 149 people died due to opiate-related overdoses, which is 86% of all overdose deaths in the county.

Similarly, overdose deaths involving fentanyl are up nearly 70% in the same period. The office reports that fentanyl was determined to be a contributing factor in over three quarters of the county’s overdose deaths in 2021.

To combat opiates and fentanyl in Dane County and the harm they cause, the office states this initiative will:

Partner with Safe Communities and Dane County school districts to teach developmentally appropriate prevention and harm reduction curriculum to elementary through high school students.

Increase awareness and community education about the dangers of fentanyl and opiates

Partner with community organizations to widely distribute Narcan and fentanyl test strips

Create a dedicated prevention specialist position within the Dane County Department of Emergency Management to oversee the development of a Narcan “leave behind” program where EMS agencies can leave Narcan rescue kits at the scenes of overdoses

Partner with Safe Communities to embed Dane County Recovery Coaches within local hospitals and potentially the Dane County 911 Center to reduce the time between when an overdose occurs and when an individual first makes contact with a professional who can help them begin the path of addiction treatment/recovery

Create a prevention coordinator at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center to serve as a direct liaison to a number of communities, providing more awareness and prevention services to populations disproportionately impacted by overdoses/fentanyl poisoning

The $750,000 is in addition to the $1.6 million the county has already set aside in opiate settlement funding for opiate treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.

With the first part of the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, Dane County will invest $159,900 in media and community outreach efforts. A number of groups will receive funding to provide med lock boxes, Narcan and/or fentanyl test strips. $120,000 will also be allocated for school life skills/harm reduction curriculum.

The second portion of the Dane County Harm Reduction and Prevention Act — totaling $283,500 — will be funded in the County Executive’s 2023 budget. Of that, $115,000 will go to create a Prevention Coordinator position at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. Approximately $110,000 will establish a prevention specialist position within the Dane County Department of Emergency Management. $10,000 will go to the Narcan “leave behind” program, while an additional $40,000 will go to school life skills/harm reduction curriculum next year.

The initiative was announced in early September.