Dane Co. authorities identify man killed outside Madison bar

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after being shot outside of a bar early Friday morning.

The office identifies him as Jason Pritchard, 44, of Madison.

Madison police say Pritchard was shot outside Badger Tavern, located on Seminole Highway, around 12:15 a.m. Preliminary results from the forensic examination shows he died because of injuries sustained in the shooting.

MPD identified 23-year-old Caleb Dimaggio as a suspect and arrested him at the scene Friday. Police say Dimaggio and Pritchard didn't know each other.

Additional testing is underway and his death remains under investigation.