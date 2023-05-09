 Skip to main content
Dane Co. authorities identify man killed outside Madison bar

  • Updated
Badger Tavern

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after being shot outside of a bar early Friday morning. 

The office identifies him as Jason Pritchard, 44, of Madison. 

Madison police say Pritchard was shot outside Badger Tavern, located on Seminole Highway, around 12:15 a.m. Preliminary results from the forensic examination shows he died because of injuries sustained in the shooting. 

MPD identified 23-year-old Caleb Dimaggio as a suspect and arrested him at the scene Friday. Police say Dimaggio and Pritchard didn't know each other. 

Additional testing is underway and his death remains under investigation. 

