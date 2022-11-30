Dane Co. awards $7.8M to build affordable housing

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County awarded more than $7.8 million to build more affordable housing in the county, according to a release from the Office of the County Executive.
The funding will be used to build six new housing projects — resulting in 557 new housing units — spread across Madison, McFarland, Middleton and Oregon.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said despite the challenges inflation and COVID-19 have posed to developing affordable housing, the county is "committed to finding solutions and increasing opportunity for all in our community."
The project is funded by the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund.
Specific details about the housing units are available on the full release.